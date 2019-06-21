A fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq was introduced in the Lok Sabha today, while AIADMK is set to raise Tamil Nadu water crisis in Rajya Sabha.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha’s agenda for Friday, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
NHRC questions frailty of health infrastructure
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry (MoHFW), and all States and Union Territories, over what it termed was the “deplorable public health infrastructure in the country”, an NHRC statement said.
The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of several media reports on recent deaths across the country due to “deficiencies and inadequacies in the healthcare system”.
Donald Trump Orders Attack On Iran, Then Calls Off Operation: Officials
US President Donald Trump ordered an attack on Iran on Thursday in retaliation for the downing of a surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz, officials said, but he called the operation off just hours before it was due to occur.
Donald Trump has initially approved the strikes after Iran shot down a Navy RQ-4 drone operating off Iran’s southern coast, say officials.