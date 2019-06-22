UPSC 2019 Recruitment: Engineer, Chemist, Legal and other vacancies released; apply before July 11
A total number 13 vacancies in five positions were released on June 21st and last day to apply is July 11th, 2019.
Union Public Service Commission has released 13 vacancies for multiple positions on Friday, June 21st. Those interested in going through the notification can do so at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.
The application process for all these positions can be completed at UPSC’s application website, upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is July 11th, 2019.
The details of the vacancies are as follows:
UPSC - Advertisement 6 - 2019
| Name of the Position
| Number of Vacancy
|Department/Ministry
| Eligibility/Qualification
| System Analyst
|1
|Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (Computer Science or Information Technology) OR B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology)
|Company Prosecutor
|5
|Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution
|Superintendent (Printing)
|1
|Department of Legislative, Ministry of Law and Justice
|Degree from a recognised University
|Deputy Director (Examination Reforms)
|1
|Union Public Service Commission
|Master’s Degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in History/Sociology/Economics/ Political Science/Public Administration/ Geography/ Law
|Assistant Chemist
|5
|Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
| Master’s Degree in Chemistry or
Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or equivalent degree
Some of the above-mentioned positions have some experience required apart from the educational qualification, details of which can be accessed in the official notification. Official notification also has information on reservation for each position and if the positions are suitable for differently-abled people. The notification can be accessed in this direct link or under What’s New section of the official UPSC website under the name “ADVERTISEMENT NO. 06/2019”
How to apply for UPSC vacancies:
- Visit the UPSC applications website.
- Click on the link on the home page which says ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various Recruitment Posts’.
- A new page will open where candidates can click on ‘Apply Now’ button against the relevant position and fulfill the application process and submit it.
- Once submitted, candidates can take a print out of the application for future reference.