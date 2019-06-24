State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State or CET Cell has activated the link for students to register to participate in the counselling process for Engineering and Technology courses for the year 2019-20 today. Students who have cleared the Maharashtra CET Cell can register to participate in the counselling at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2019.mahacet.org.

The counselling registration started from today, June 24th and the last day to apply for the same is June 30th, 2019. The document verification process will be conducted from June 25th to July 1st, 2019. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 2nd and the final merit list after taking into account any grievances will be released on June 5th.

The first allotment result will be displayed on July 10th and candidates need to report at the Admission Reporting Centre or ARC based on the allotment by July 14th and by 15th at the respective institutions. A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted which will go on until August 1st, 2019.

The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

How to register for MHT CET 2019 BE Counselling: