UP NEET 2019 counselling process is underway and the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Prades, declared the NEET merit list from the state on June 25th. The document verification process will begin today and will go on until June 30th. All the candidates can access the merit list at the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Once the document verification process is complete, all the eligible candidates can fill their choices of seats and colleges from July 2nd to July 4th. Based on that the allotment result will be declared on July 5th and allotment letter can be downloaded from the website from July 6th to July 11th.

The allotment letter along with the admissions needs to be presented at the allotted institution for admission purposes. The admission formalities needs to be finished between July 8th to July 12th, 2019.

Candidates can access the 2019 UP NEET merit list in this direct link. A total number of 19,171 candidates have been listed in the merit list.

NTA conducts entrance examination through NEET for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and super specialty courses. The counselling process is handled by each state apart from the MCC counselling which is also underway.