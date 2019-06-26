The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) had released a recruitment notification advertising Technician vacancies on May 29th and today, June 26th (5.00 pm) is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive. The online applications can be submitted on DRDO official website - drdo.gov.in. There are 351 Technician vacancies under DRDO Technical Cadre.

The candidates must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized board along with Certificate from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the required discipline. The online application process for the vacancies is being conducted by the DRDO recruitment body, Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) website.

The recruitment is for the post of Technician A (Tech A) through examination in various trades and disciplines. The total vacancies are further categorized into 18 trades and disciplines and applicants need to possess industrial certificate or experience in the particular category of trade/post they are applying for.

Candidates can go through this link to follow the process of DRDO application. The notification for the recruitment can be accessed in this link.

How to apply for DRDO Technician recruitment 2019