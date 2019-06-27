Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET 2019 counselling schedule and has issued the new schedule today, June 27th. Candidates still have today until 11.00 pm to submit and lock their choice of seat and the first allotment result will be declared on July 1st, 2019. The MCC NEET 2019 counselling is being conducted at medicalcounseling.nic.in.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA. The counselling this year was initiated on June 19th with two rounds of allotment and a mop-up round which will conclude on August 20th, 2019.

Almost 400 institutions throughout India will conduct their admissions via MCC details of which can be accessed in this link. Candidates are advised to go through the Counselling Scheme and FAQ placed prominently on the home page, and they can access the revised schedule in this direct link.

NEET 2019 revised counselling schedule Activity Date MCC UG 2019 First Counselling Registration June 19th to June 26th, 2019 up to 05:00 pm MCC UG 2019 Payment to participate in the counselling June 19th to June 25th, 2019 up to 07:00 pm Choice Filling/Locking June 27th, 2019 (10:00 am to till 11:00 pm) Processing of Seat Allotment June 27th to June 30th, 2019 First Allotment Result July 1st, 2019 First Allotment Reporting July 1st to July 6th, 2019 MCC UG 2019 Second Counselling Registration July 9th to July 11th up to 5.00 pm MCC UG 2019 Payment to participate in the Second counselling July 9th to July 11th up to 12.00 noon Choice Filling/Locking July 12th, 2019 up to 3.00 pm Processing of Seat Allotment July 13th to July 15th, 2019 Second Allotment Result July 15th, 2019 Second Allotment Reporting July 15th to July 22nd, 2019 Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota July 23rd, 2019 Registration for Mop-up round August 13th to August 15th, 2019 up to 5.00 pm Payment August 13th to August 16th, 2019 up to 2.00 pm Processing of Seat Allotment August 17th, 2019 Result August 18th, 2019 Reporting August 20th to August 26th, 2019

NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.