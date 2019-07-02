Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally published the Round 1 counselling result for NEET undergraduate 2019 seat allotment. All the candidates who had applied for the counselling at MCC can now check round 1 counselling result online from MCC website - medicalcounseling.nic.in.

The result were expected all until late evening yesterday on July 1 as per the official website. However, there was no sign of results until 10 pm. A total of 14,464 candidates have been alloted seats in the first round at various institutes. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Separately, MCC notified that two colleges: Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Azamgarh and Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji Government Allopathic Medical College, Orai, Jalaun were no more part of the counselling matrix.

Here is the direct link NEET UG 2019 Round 1 counselling result

How to check NEET UG 2019 Round 1 counselling result

Visit the official website of MCC - medicalcounseling.nic.in Click on the “provisional result for Round 1 UG 2019” from the downloads sections on the left panel A new PDF page with Round 1 counselling result will appear Alternatively, here is the direct link for NEET UG 2019 Round 1 counselling result Check for your name, roll number and allotted institute in the result Save the result PDF for reference

Candidates must remember that college allotment in the counselling is provisional subject to document verification. Applicants have to report at their respective institute till July 6th. Additionally, the registration process for Round 2 of counselling will be conducted from July 9th to 11th till 5 pm on the MCC website.

NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.