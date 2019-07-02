Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the online Computer-Based Test for the recruitment of Hostel Welfare Officers Grade – II in A.P Tribal Welfare and B.C Welfare Sub–Services on July 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission will conducted the CBT exam for the recruitment drive on July 11th and hall ticket for the same has been released now. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade II.

The hall ticket for the Hostel Welfare Officers Grade – II online can be downloaded from this direct link.

The notification for the position was released along with Deputy Surveyor, Forest Beat Officer, Town Planning Building Overseer, and Forest Section Officers on February 13th and application process was conducted from February 27th to March 20th, 2019.

How to download to APPSC hall ticket: