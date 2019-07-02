Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has abruptly withdrawn the NEET Undergraduate Round 1 counselling result from its website. The committee has not provided any clarification for this move, however a ticket on the website states, ‘a fresh new result will be put up shortly’. MCC had released the provisional list only a few hours ago and now the list has been removed.

A total of 14,464 candidates were allotted seats in the first round provisional list at various institutes. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Separately, MCC on July 1st had notified that two colleges: Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Azamgarh and Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji Government Allopathic Medical College, Orai, Jalaun were no more part of the counselling matrix.

Students are hereby advised to not panic about the seat allotment by MCC, as revised results for first round will be released soon. A the results have been delayed, students will be most likely provided date extension for reporting at their allotted institutes. As per the counselling schedule, Round 1 counselling students were expected to report by July 6th.

Future updates about the counselling result will be released on MCC site - medicalcounseling.nic.in. Also, the updates can be accessed by candidates from our website’s Announcements section.