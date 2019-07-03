Popular budget smartphone brand Realme had teased the arrival of Realme X in India immediately after its debut in China. The premium smartphone comes loaded with several flagship features which are several firsts for the Chinese company. While the phone is been teased for quite some time now, the company CEO Madhav Sheth has just announced the India launch date for the upcoming smartphone.

The Realme X launch in India is set for July 15 and the company had notably partnered with a Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home for the launch. An exclusive Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box with a Spider-Man theme and an exclusively designed protective cover, is expected to be unveiled at the July 15 launch.

Time to bring out your inner superhero with our exclusive realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box that comes with a Spider-Man theme and an exclusively designed protective cover.

Put on your spidey masks to get ready for the launch. pic.twitter.com/ukudSsQUPO — realme (@realmemobiles) July 2, 2019

It goes without saying that the Spider-man edition will be priced slightly steeper than the regular edition. The smartphone, Realme X debuted on May 15th in China with competitive pricing and premium features on board. In China Realme X is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage based variant. While the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,400).

As for the specifications, The Realme X China variant’s key features include Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, and 3,765mAh battery. The India variant is reportedly expected to offer slightly different specifications and features but the changes haven’t been detailed yet.