Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued admit card for the General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2019 examination on July 3rd. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card for the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The examination for GNTST and PNST will be conducted on July 7th in two morning and afternoon sessions. The notification for the examination was released on May 30th along with Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2019 and the last day to submit the application was June 13th.

MP GNTST and PNST 2019 candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The PNST and GNTST exams are conducted for admissions to BSc Nursing (4-year course) and General Nursing and Midwifery (3-year course) in PH and FW Government-run institutions in the state. The exam is open just for female candidates.

How to download MP GNTST and PNST admit card: