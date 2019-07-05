Navodaya Vidyalaya is going to see invite applications to fill 2,370 vacancies, according to multiple reports. The application process to fill the vacancies will begin on July 10th and the last to apply for the same is August 9th, 2019. The notification and applications will be processed at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The official notification is yet to be out; however, reports suggest that the recruitment will be for various positions which will include Assistant Commissioner, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs) & Other Miscellaneous Teachers, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Group- B) – 1154

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Group-B) – 430

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group – B) – 564 (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female, Lib.)

Lower Division Clerk (Group – C) - 135

Female Staff Nurse (Group – B) - 55

Catering Assistant (Group – C) – 26

Assistant Commissioner (Group A) – 5

Legal Assistant (Group – C) - 1

The recruitment process will be conducted via a written test. The tentative date on which the written test will be conducted is September 5th to September 10th, 2019.

Interested candidates can expect the notification to be released on July 10th at the official website where they can get more details on the reservation policy, application process, breakdown of vacancies, important dates among others.