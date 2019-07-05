Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for Class XI Lateral Entry admission examination on July 4th. All the students and their guardians/parents who have appeared for the entrance exam for class XI lateral entry this year can check the result at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS 2019 Class XI Lateral Entry result for all the regions can be accessed in this direct link.

NVS has declared the result for lateral entry for seven regions. These regions include Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Pune.

Students who have cleared the exam have received provisional selection and their admission is subject to to submission and verification of all relevant documents. The parents/guardians need to contact JNV where admission is offered.

How to access NVS XI Lateral Entry result: