Interim Union Budget presented; Proposal for option to use Aadhar in place of PAN card

  • Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget as Finance Minister today.
  • The minister proposed increased fuel price by Rs. 2 per litre with increase in excise duty and cess.
  • She proposed creation of social stock exchange to help NGOs receive funding.
  • Government allocated Rs. 70,000 crore for public sector bank recapitalisation.

Vaiko sentenced to 1 year in prison in a sedition case

  • Tamil Nadu politician and MDMK party leader V Gopalasway or better known as Vaiko was sentence to 1-year prison in Chennai today.
  • He was found guilty under section 124 A (sedition) for his speech where he said that India will not remain a country if the war against LTTE in Sri Lanka is not stopoped.
  • Earlier in the week, he was nominated by DMK alliance for Rajya Sabha.

SC upholds conviction of 12 accused in Haren Pandya murder case

  • The top court set aside a Gujarat High Court judgement acquitting all the accused.
  • He was a home minister of Gujarat government who was shot dead on March 26th, 2003.
  • A trial court had found the accused guilty; however, the high court found the investigation botched and acquitted the accused.
  • CBI had challenged the High Court verdict and said that Pandya was murdered to avenge the 2002 communal riots in the state