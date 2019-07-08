Multiple outlets are reporting that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the 2018 recruitment Phase I exam results; however, the official website is yet to host the link to check the result. Candidates can check and access the result at the official website, fci.gov.in or recruitmentfci.in, once it is declared.

FCI had conducted the Phase I recruitment examination from May 31st to June 2nd and since then candidates have been eagerly waiting for the result. The exam was conducted to test the candidates on English Language (30 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 questions), and Numerical Aptitude (35 questions) and each section will be for 20 minutes.

The recruitment is divided into five zones, North Zone, West Zone, East Zone, Northeast Zone, and South Zone. Once the result is declared, candidates need to click on the relevant zone on the home page and click on the link to check the result.

FCI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4,103 vacancies, of which most of the vacancies are for AG-III (Depot) position for 1,771 positions, AG-III (Technical) for 720 positions, and AG-III (Accounts) for 509 positions. Other vacancies include Junior Engineer positions, Steno positions, Typist positions among others.

FCI had issued the recruitment notification on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

How to check the FCI 2018 Phase I result once declared: