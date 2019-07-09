Railway Recruitment Board is set to conduct the Paramedical recruitment first stage Computer Based Test on July 19th onwards. The admit card and exam date details for the CBT I exam were expected to be released today and the regional websites have now been updated with the timing for the admit card release. Officially the intimation letter, exam date and travel pass for SC/ST candidates will be available from 3 pm onwards on RRB regional sites.

Earlier the RRB had released exam schedule for the 2019 recruitment process. In the first phase, the RRB will conduct the 2019 Paramedical recruitment computer-based test or CBT from July 19th to July 21st, 2019. The information was released in all RRB regional websites on July 3rd, 2019.

Once the above information is released by the RRB, all regional websites will host the link for candidates to download the relevant details and the documents. Apart from that, Scroll.in will update candidates about the release here at the Announcements page.

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The notification with regard to the above details can be accessed at all RRB regional website. Also from the direct link here.

