The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had recently held the supplementary exam for SSLC, class 10th 2019. While the anticipation around the result declaration for SSLC 2019 supplementary is increasing, a report states that KSEEB is yet to finalize the date for result declaration. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam will be able to view their results soon once declared.

An official has confirmed that the Board is yet to finalize a date for announcing the results for the Class 10 or SSLC supplementary exams held recently, a NDTV report says. The update on the SSLC supplementary result date will be released through media for the general public, the report adds. The SSLC supplementary results will be available on KSEEB website - kseeb.kar.nic.in, or on the official results website - karresults.nic.in.

To further get perspective on this, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results are usually released in the third week of July. Some reports suggest that the result could be expected on July 20th but due to no official announcement this needs to be considered with a pinch of salt. Also, candidates can keep themselves updated about Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result from our website’s Announcements section.

KSEEB had originally released the SSLC 2019 regular results on April 30th this year. A total of 8.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. The pass percentage for this year’s result is at 73.7 percent.