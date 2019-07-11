Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018. These answer keys were released by the commission in the interest of the candidates and to ensure greater transparency in the examination system. Applicants can view the answer keys for both recruitments from SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

The result of Paper-I of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam was declared on May 25th itself. Candidates who cleared the exam were invited for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). On the other hand, the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination-2018 was released on June 20th.

Applicants can take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from July 10th to August 9th. This is applicable for both recruitment answer keys. Below are the direct links to download the answer keys:

Answer keys direct link for Sub-Inspector in Delhi police and CISF exam

Answer keys direct link for Constable (GD) in Assam Rifles exam

Once on the login page, candidates will have to enter their personal ID and password detail to view the final answer keys and eventually download them.