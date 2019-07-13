The Regional Institute of Education (RIE) had released the NCERT Common Entrance Examination 2019 result on July 11. Earlier the results were expected on July 10 but were postponed ‘due to some unavoidable reasons, the official website had stated. Now today, July 13th is the last date to upload qualifying examination marks for B.Sc B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. Programmes. Candidates who have appeared for these exams are requested to upload their marks on the RIE website - cee.ncert.gov.in before 5 pm today.

It was anticipated that as the results were delayed by a day, the last date to upload marks would be pushed ahead as well. However, RIE did not make any such announcement hence, candidates will have to upload their qualifying marks latest by today before 5 pm today. It is the responsibility of the candidate to update the Qualifying Examination Marks within the stipulated time. Anybody who fails to do so will not be considered for the selection process.

As mentioned before, the CEE 2019 results were declared on July 11 and applicants can download Result Card from the candidate login section using their credentials. Here is the direct link to candidate login for CEE 2019.

The RIE is a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The RIE CEE was held on June 9 for UG and PG teaching courses at affiliated universities. There are six Regional Institutes of Education (RIE) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh Haryana.