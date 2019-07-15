The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Paramedical Categories recruitment 2019. All the candidates who had applied for the recruitment drive can now download their respective admit cards directly from RRB website - rrbcdg.gov.in. The 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to conducted from July 19 onwards.

The admit card download link was released today on July 15 on the RRB site. However, several regional websites such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, and others have yet not been updated with Paramedical Categories recruitment admit card link. But candidates can access the admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for RRB Paramedical Categories first stage CBT exam 2019. Applicants will have to use their registration number and date of birth details on the admit card page to download the exam call letter.

Applicants must remember that a copy of the admit card is prerequisite to appear for the examination. The Paramedical recruitment computer-based test or CBT from July 19th to July 21st, 2019. Only a few days ago the railway Board had released the city intimation letter and travel pass for SC/ST candidates.

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The notification with regard to the above details can be accessed at all RRB regional website. Also from the direct link here.