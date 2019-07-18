National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Delhi University Joint Admission Test (JAT) 2019 on its website - du.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the BBA (FIA), BMS and BA Business Economics (H) program entrance test can now check the result from the official DU website. NTA had conducted exams for these courses on July 6th.

This year, Delhi University had entrusted National Testing Agency to conduct the entrance exam several professional course. In fact, only recently the results for DUET 2019 were released on the website. Candidates who appeared for the BBA (FIA), BMS and BA Business Economics (H) program entrance can access the result and the final answer keys from the links below.

Separately, DU has also released the ECA seats in college distribution for several fine and liberal arts courses. The final round results for ECA were published on July 17. Here is the direct link to check ECA final round results.