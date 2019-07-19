The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has declared the results for July 2019 entrance exam on its website - nata.in. This was the second entrance exam conducted on July 7th for admission to first year of 5-year B.Arch degree course at various institutions all over the country. Candidates who had appeared for the NATA entrance exam can now view their individual results directly from the website using the application number details.

NATA is conducting the entrance examination twice a year from 2019 and this is the second time of the examination. The first session exam was conducted on April 14th and the result was declared on May 4th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to view the NATA July 2019 results

As per the official press release, a total of 35,748 students registered for the NATA April exam while 35,651 students applied for the July exam. Out of 18,126 students who appeared for NATA July 2019, as many as 14,589 cleared the same. Students can also download their result scorecard from NATA website.

