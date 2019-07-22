The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released the result for Civil Judge Junior Division Preliminary Test on its website - jpsc.gov.in. The civil judge PT was held in the month of May on 27th and now the results for the same have been uploaded by the Jharkhand commission. Candidate roll numbers who have cleared the exam have been mentioned in the result PDF published by JPSC.

All the applicants who appeared for Jharkhand Civil Judge prelims are expected to visit the official site and check for their roll number in the result PDF. The shortlisted candidate then will have to then apply for the next stage of the recruitment and a notification regarding the same will be released soon by JPSC on its website.

Here is the direct link to view Jharkhand Civil Judge PT results

As mentioned, the exam was held on May 27th and the admit card for the exam was released on May 12. The exam was for 100 marks and conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates who faced difficulty downloading the admit card were also given an opportunity to request JPSC to send them the admit card via post.