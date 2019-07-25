Staff Selection Commission on July 24th published a notice announcing tentative dates for Constable GD recruitment physical test. The final answer keys for the Constable recruitment in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles was recently declared on July 11 at SSC website - ssc.nic.in. The last stage of the recruitment which is the PET/PST for Constable (GD) will be conducted during August-September 2019.

Further, if there is any discrepancy noticed by the candidates in their data submitted in the online Application Form and result/ Examination Score Card, it may be brought to the notice of the concerned Regional Office of the Commission at the earliest but not later than July 31 along with a copy of the print-out of the online Application Form and the Examination Score Card, the notice by SSC states.

Candidates are directed to bring their Original Photo ID, Printout of Admit Card, one Passport size colour photograph along with necessary original documents as per instructions given in the Admit Cards to the PST PET.

However, it must be noted by candidates that request for change of any data filled wrongly by the candidates in their online Application Forms like category, gender, Domicile State/ Districts, etc shall not be entertained by the Commission.

SSC had previously released the final answer keys Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 along with keys for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018.