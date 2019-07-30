Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) popularly known by its abbreviation IRCTC is offering a four days and three nights package tour across the beautiful hill state of Meghalaya. Dubbed as the ‘Eastern Scotland Ex-Guwahati’ tour package, IRCTC aims to offer a glimpse in to the vast expanses of tropical primary forests and flourishing with biodiversity of plants, mammals, birds, reptiles and insects in the state.

During the four day tour, tourist will be taken across four popular destinations - Guwahati–Shillong-Cherrapunjee-Mawlynnong. The journey is set to begin from Guwahati and the first destination will be Shillong, known as the Scotland of the East. Throughout the tour, the stay will be at Orchid Annex, Shillong.

The package includes welcome drinks on arrival, accommodation on twin sharing basis in deluxe hotel, meal plan MAP ( Breakfast + Dinner), exclusive Non A/c vehicle for transfers & sight- seeing, and all permit fees & hotel taxes (as per itinerary). Below are the price details for the package.

Here is the direct link to book the Guwahati Tour package 2019

Package Cost details: Package Code: EHH85 For 2 Pax For 3 Pax For 4 Pax For 6 Pax For 10 Pax For extra/child Pax Comfort 18,460/- per person 14,170/- per person 15,120/- per person 13,180/- per person 12,470/- per person 5,590/- per person

The origin of the tour is from Guwahati and on day one tourist will be transferred to Shillong. On the way, tourist will get to witness the breathtaking Umium Lake also known as Barapani. Then in the Capital city, a visit to Don Bosco Museum and Lady Haydri Park is planned. Following this, the day two begins with start for excursion to Cherrapunjee, the second wettest place on the earth. On the way tourist will get to visit the famous Elephant Falls and Shillong Peak. While at Cherrapunjee they will be visiting the Dwan Syiem View Point, Mawsmai Cave, Mawsmai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls and Nohkalikai Falls, Eco park and Ramkrishna mission.

On the day three, proceed to Mawlynnong village, situated 90 kms ahead of Shillong on the Shillong-Dawki Road. It is the cleanest village in Asia. Tourist get to witness the picturesque view and visit Living Root Bridge, Acacia Plantation. This place offers an excellent view of the faraway plains of Bangladesh all contribute to the ambience of this village. Lastly, on the day four, check-out from Hotel after the breakfast and travel back to Guwahati airport/station.

Interested individuals must however note that the Guwahati tour package does not include the following:

Personal Expenses such as Laundry, telephone calls, tips & gratuity, mineral water, soft & hard drinks, Porter age, still / Video Camera fees etc.

Additional sightseeing or extension

Darshan Ticket for Maa Kamakhya Temple, Entrance Fees & Guide charges.

Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances (strikes), etc (to be borne by the client, which is directly payable on the spot).

Any increase in taxes or fuel price or usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary.

leading to increase in cost on surface transportation & land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure. Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Tourists who book the package are advised to carry ID card at all times (i.e. Driving License, Voter ID Card, Ration Card, Pan Card) as proof of identity for cross verification by Railway authorities. Failure to prove the bonafide identity will attract penalty by Railway authorities and the same has to be borne by the tourist. Further, in case any of the sightseeing spot mentioned as above remains closed due to local reason, IRCTC representative will arrange for alternative sightseeing spot.

Service vouchers for the tour will be forwarded in your respective email ids 02 days before the departure or guests can collect the same from IRCTC, Zonal Office, Kolkata. Separately, as for the cancellation of booked tickets, a cancellation charge is applicable. The minimum cancellation fee is Rs 100 in case of cancellation up to 15 days prior to the departure date. On the other hand, 100 percent of package cost will be deducted in case cancellation is done less than four days before departure.