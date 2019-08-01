IRCTC Tourism is offering a three days, four nights tour package to Wayanad, Kerala. Wayanad, the green paradise is nestled among the mountains of the Western Ghats, forming the border world of the greener part of Kerala. Wayanad is a hilly region in the Western Ghats, located in the southern region of the Deccan plateau. Mountains and forests intersperse to create numerous outback trails, trekking routes and opportunities for other adventure sports. With vast areas still unexplored, Wayanad is truly an adventurescape waiting to be discovered. Clean and pristine, enchanting and hypnotising, this land is filled with history and culture. Located at a distance of 76 km from the sea shores of Kozhikode, this verdant hill station is full of plantations, forests and wildlife.

Package details: Package name Wonderful Wayanad from Chennai Destination Covered Wayanad Mode of travel Train Departure Chennai Central Railway station at 17.00hrs. Class SL Frequency Every Thursday

The IRCTC tour package to Wayanad will depart from Chennai railway station and includes a visit to Pazhasi Raja Tomb, Kuruwa Island, Tirunelly Temple, Banasura Sagar Dam in Kalpetta, Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Ambalavayal Heritage Museum, Edakkal Caves, Soochipara Waterfalls, Pookode Lake, Lakkidi View Point and Tushagiri Waterfalls.

Train details: Train no. Departure Arrival Onward journey Chennai Mangalore Express 12685 Chennai Central (MAS): 17.00 hrs Kozhikode (CLT): 04.22 hrs Return journey Mangalore Chennai Express 12686 Kozhikode (CLT): 19.50 hrs Chennai Central (MAS): 08.00 hrs

Package costs: Class Category Price Standard Twin sharing Rs. 9200/- Triple sharing

Rs. 7290/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed Rs. 6150/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed Rs. 4680/- Standard (for group booking 4-6 passengers) Twin sharing Rs.7030/- Triple sharing Rs.6890/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed Rs.6650/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed Rs.5180/-

All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

According to the itinerary, the tour departs from Chennai railway station for Kozikode at 17:00 hours via Chennai Mangalore Express 12685. On arrival at Kozhikode railway station at 04:25 hours, a pick- will be scheduled for Kalpetta. After checking in at the hotel around 07:00 hours, tourists will proceed for sightseeing. A visit to Pazhasi Raja Tomb, Kuruwa Island, Tirunelly Temple, Banasura Sagar Dam is scheduled after which the tour returns to Kalpetta. The next morning tourists will visit Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Ambalavayal Heritage Museum, Edakkal Caves, Soochipara Waterfalls and return to Kalpetta. On day 4, check-out of the hotel is scheduled, followed by a visit to Pookode Lake, Lakkidi View Point, Tushagiri Waterfalls. In the evening, the tour leaves for Kozhikode Railway Station by 18:00 hours to board train No. 12686 at 19:50 hours towards Chennai.

The tour package includes confirmed onward and return journey tickets, two nights AC accommodation in Wayanad, road transportation by AC vehicle (non-AC in hilly areas), all sightseeing and excursion as per itinerary and travel insurance.

The tour package does not include portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature. No still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, any meals/en route meals, sightseeing activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Tour dates: Month Dates November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 December 6, 13, 20, 27