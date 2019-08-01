Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the written exam for the recruitment of Nursery Teacher Trainers (NTT) on July 31st, 2019. Candidates who had participated in the examination can check if they have cleared it at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result notification stated that the number of candidates who are eligible for the next round is 150% of the total vacancy. These candidates need to undergo document verification round after which the final merit list will be released, details of which will be released later on the official website.

Candidates can check the RSMSSB 2018 NTT recruitment exam result in this direct link.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total number of 1350 positions of which 1040 NTT positions in non-TSP areas and 310 is TSP areas. The notification for the recruitment was released on August 21st, 2019 and the written exam was conducted on February 24th, 2019.

How to check RSMSSB 2018 NTT exam result: