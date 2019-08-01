The Delhi University (DU) has released sixth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate Arts & Commerce, Science and B.A. Program courses for the 2019-20 academic year. Candidates who had applied for admission to DU affiliated colleges this year can directly visit the DU official website - du.ac.in and check the cut-off percentage for all the colleges.

It should be noted that there are still vacancies available for seats even at reputed college like Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). The college announced BA (Hons) in Economics for the general category at 98.65%. Meanwhile, for B Com (Hons), candidates from reserved categories can still apply.

The cut-off list was published on July 31st and eligible candidates can report to the allotted colleges for completing the admission process from August 1st, today. Students must note that this is the special drive cut-off list declaration and the previous allotment list that is the 5th cut off list was released on July 20th.

The eligible candidates under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/KM/Sikh minority who meet the requirement as per the Sixth Cut-Off list are advised to contact the respective colleges on Thursday, the 1st August, 2019 and complete their admission formalities in the colleges within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website, the official press statement states.

The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (fifth admission list) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given on the links below.

DU Science courses 6th cut-off

Arts and Commerce Courses

B.A. program

Separately, the applicants who are yet to change their categories may contact Room No. 3, Conference Centre, University of Delhi between 10:00 A.M. to 01 pm on August 1st and August 2nd, 2019.