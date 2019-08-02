IRCTC is offering a North India Delight tour package covering Jaipur, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Vrindavan and Delhi for seven nights and eight days. The tour is scheduled every Thursday and departs from Vishakhapatnam.

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is one of the first planned cities of India. Located in the semi-desert land in the state of Rajasthan, the city which was once home to royalty is now the capital of the state. Agra is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, a mausoleum built by the Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world. The all-marble structure has a massive dome and intricately carved white marble inlaid with stone. Very close to the Taj Mahal is Fatehpur Sikri, a city that is famous for red sandstone buildings and the Buland Darwaza. The Buland Darwaza is the entrance to the Jama Masjid mosque. The famous tomb of Salim Chishti, the Diwan-e-Khas and Jodha Bai’s palace are all monuments that tourists can marvel over. The sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan are a must-visit for devotees of Lord Krishna. It is believed Lord Krishna spent his childhood in Vrindavan. At the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, the curtain in front of Krishna’s statue is opened and closed every few minutes. At Radha Raman Temple, a gold plate beside Krishna signifies Radha. There is also Prem Mandir, a huge white marble temple. In Mathura, dotting the Yamuna River are 25 ghats (flights of steps down to the water), of which Vishram Ghat is considered the holiest. Sati Burj is a 16th-century memorial tower and Dwarkadhish Temple has a carved entrance and a black-marble idol of Lord Krishna. New Delhi is an urban district of Delhi which serves as the capital of India and seat of all three branches of the Government of India. The foundation stone of the city was laid by Emperor George V during the Delhi Durbar of 1911. It was designed by British architects, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker. The full-day sightseeing tour will cover major tourist attractions like Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, India Gate, the President House (Round Trip), Red Fort, Indira Gandhi Memorial and Birla Temple.

Package details: Package Code SCBR03 Package name North India Delight Duration 07 Nights/08 Days Destination covered Jaipur-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Mathura-Vrindavan-New Delhi Frequency Thursday Meal Plan EP

Package tariff: Package tariff Single Double Triple Comfort (3A) 22856 19145 16012 Standard (SL) 19557

15846 12713 Note: There should be minimum of 2 passengers booking for this package on any given date in order to operate; otherwise, it will be cancelled. No change in schedule is allowed.

The cost of package including children (5-11 years) with a separate bed in 3A is INR 8260 and in SL is INR 4961. For children (5-11 years) without a separate bed in 3A is INR 7146 and SL is INR 3848.

According to the itinerary, the tour starts on a Thursday from Vishakhapatnam railway station via train no.18573, VSKP BGKT Express at 05.15 hours. The arrival at Jaipur is at 15.20 hours the following day. Tourists will then proceed to the hotel to check-in and visit Chokhi Dhani/ Krishna Ki Dhani for dinner (at own cost). A full-day trip to Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar-Mantar, Amer Fort is scheduled for the next day. The tour proceeds to Agra on day 4 with en-route visit to Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort. The next morning, tourists shall visit the mesmerising Taj Mahal after which the tour proceeds to Delhi via Mathura and Vrindavan. Day 6 includes a trip across Delhi visiting monuments such as Qutab Minar, Lotus Temple, India Gate, the President House (round trip), Red Fort, Indira Gandhi Memorial and Birla temple. After dinner, tourists will be dropped at the New Delhi railway station from where tourists will board train no.12722 at 23.00 hours towards Vishakhapatnam for return journey. The train journey lasts a full day and night.

The tour package includes costs of onward and return journey (class 3A and SL). AC accommodation and AC road transportation as per the itinerary. Assistance for normal darshan (wherever applicable), travel insurance, driver, guide and all toll and parking charges will be covered in the package.

The package does not include on-board and off-board meals. All entry tickets to monuments and sightseeing places will be borne by the tourists. Cancellation of the ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS counters. The cancellation charges are as following:

No. of days before commencement of trip Total deduction Up to 15 days (excluding departure date) Rs. 100/- per passenger Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 4 days 100% of the package cost

For more details, contact: