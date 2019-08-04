Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or Vyapam has issued the admit card for the Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya Recruitment examination for Assistant Teacher (Arts and Science group) or SEAE and Teacher (English, Arts, and Science) or SETE on August 3rd, 2019.

Candidates who have applied to appear for these examinations can download the admit card at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in or vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The PEB will conduct the SEAE and SETE 2019 recruitment examination on August 11th in two sessions. SEAE 2019 examination is scheduled for 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and SETE 2019 examination is scheduled for 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

Candidates can download the CG Vyapam admit card from these direct links for SEAE 2019 and SETE 2019.

It should be noted that the admit card will be available until August 8th and candidates are suggested to avoid the last-minute rush and download the admit card as soon as possible. The notification for the admit card can be accessed in this direct link.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.

How to download CG PEB 2019 Teacher Recruitment admit card: