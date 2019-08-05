Chhattishgarh Vidhan Sabha has issued the admit card for the examination it is going to conduct for the recruitment of Grade III Assistant today, August 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can check the official website, cgvidhansabha.gov.in, to download the admit card.

The website has not been updated regarding the exact date of the examination and candidates are suggested to check the admit card carefully for the exact date, time and venue of the examination and other instructions.

Candidates can download the CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade III exam admit card from this direct link.

The recruitment notification for the position was released on March 7th, 2019 and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 positions. The examination will test the General Knowledge of the candidates, detailed syllabus of which can be obtained from the official notification available in this link. Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the skill test based on which the final selection will be done.

How to download CG Vidhan Sabha admit card: