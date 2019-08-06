The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has today on August 6th released the result for Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations. The examination for both HSC and HSSC was conducted in the month of July and now the results have been declared on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and on mpsc.mp.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam last month can now check their result using the exam roll number and application number.

The supplementary examination was conducted for those candidates who had failed the regular examination in less than two subjects. The regular examination results were announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board on May 15th. While the result can be accessed from the official website, here are the direct links for MPBSE Supplementary exam results 2019. It must be noted that results for MP HSSC vocational courses supplementary exam has been released.

MP HSC Class 10th Supplementary exam July 2019 result

MP HSSC Class 12th Supplementary exam July 2019 result

MP HSSC Class 12th Vocational Courses supplementary exam result 2019

As per the earlier results declared in May, the class 12th students improved their pass percentage compared to 2018. The overall pass percentage for class 12th was at 72.37 percent. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class was as follows: Humanities - 70.5%, Science - 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts - 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.

However, the class 10th result declined this year compared to 2018. The class 10th students scored a pass percentage of 61.32 percent. In both classes, girls performed better than boys. For class 12th, girls managed to secure a pass percentage of 76.31% and boys 68.94%; whereas, in class 10th, girls managed a pass percentage of 63.69% versus 59.15% pass percentage secured by boys.

Alternatively, here is the direct link MPBSE results page for which has links to all results viz regular and supplementary exams 2019