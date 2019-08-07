The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling first seat allotment is expected to be announced today on August 7. The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, has so far extended the counselling schedule four times till now. However, the 1st seat allotment result is expected today as per the latest schedule. Candidates who wished to take admission for Pre-D.El.Ed courses in the state of Rajasthan had time till August 6th to register for counselling.

Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. Once declared, the result for BSTC 2019 counselling will be available on the official website - bstc2019.org. After the 1st allotment declaration candidates will have the opportunity to make the allotment fee payment and report at the allotted institute between August 8th to August 13th.

Additionally, the education department has declared the removal of one college from the counselling process for this year. The Children Academic D.Ed College, Alwar has been removed from the counselling on the account of having submitted fake grant order. The detailed notification regarding the removal can be accessed from this link here.

Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration. Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd.

Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan. Individuals who have cleared the BSTC entrance exam 2019 and yet have not applied for the counselling registration are advised to register now before 6 pm on August 6.