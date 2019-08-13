The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) had conducted Chartered Accountant examinations in the month of May 2019. In fact, the exams for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) old, IPC new, Final, Final new and International Taxation courses were postponed owing clash with the Lok Sabha elections which were also held in May. So the examination was held from the last week of May and continued till first two weeks of June.

Now as per the official scheduled provided by ICAI, the results for all the CA May 2019 exams is expected to be released tomorrow on August 14. Once the result is declared, all the candidates who appeared for this year’s CA exam 2019 will be able to view the same from the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI conducted the CA courses exams from May 27th to June 11th, 2019. The admit card for the examinations was released on May 6th while the exam postponement was announced earlier in March itself.

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July. However, due the postponed schedule the result is being declared now in the month of August.