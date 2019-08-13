IRCTC is offering a one night, two days air tour package to Tirupati. Tirupati is one of the most popular temple towns situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati is also known as Tirumala that is famous for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple. The temple is situated on the hill top of Tirumala, while the town is spread on the foothills. The Tirumala hill will have to be crossed with seven peaks known as Saptagiri. This seven hills mark the seven hoods of Adisesha – the serpent lying majestically nether the Lord Vishnu lives in Vaikuntha.

The ‘Blissful Tirupati’ air tour package will depart from Mumbai to Tirupati. The total capacity of the tour is 24 passengers. The air tour package operates on the following dates: 17th August 2019, 24th August 2019, 14th September 2019 and 21st September 2019. The flight details are as follows:

Flight no. Departure time Arrival time BOM-MAA AI570 05:40 from Mumbai 07:30 in Chennai MAA-BOM AI093 21:35 from Chennai 23:30 in Mumbai

The per person cost of the package is as follows:

Class Single Twin Triple Child (5-11 years) with bed Child (5-11 years) without bed Comfort 15,700 14,400 14,120 13,720 13,560

For booking of tickets for children in the age group 2-4 years will be deposited by cash or NEFT to IRCTC office for customised booking by customer. For online booking, guests are requested to share their Aadhaar Card with TID details through WhatsApp to 9561130186 for issuance of airline ticket purpose.

According to the itinerary, the tour departs from Mumbai by Air India flight AI- 570 at 05:40 and arrives at Chennai airport at 07:30 Hrs. Tourists will move from Chennai to Tirupati by AC Tempo Traveler by 13:00 hrs tentatively. A visit to Shree Kalahasti (Lord Shiva) Temple and Tiruchanuru (Goddess Shree Padmavati) Temple is scheduled for day 1. On day 2, after breakfast tourists will proceed for Shri Balaji Darshan. Shri Balaji Darshan is scheduled from 09:30 to 12:30. After lunch, tourists will proceed to Chennai Airport to catch the return flight to Mumbai by Air India AI093 and arrive in Mumbai by 23:30 hours.

The air tour package includes road transport, all darshan passes to temples, onward and return journey tickets, all meals, one bottle of mineral water per day, one night stay in a deluxe hotel in Tirupati and local tour guide. The package does not include any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by us. Any increase in airfare, room service and tips will be borne by passengers.

For cancellation of ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel his ticket, cancellation rules are as under:

No. of days before commencement of trip Total deductions 21 days prior (excluding departure date) 30% of the package cost 21 - 15 days (excluding departure date) 55% of the package cost 14 - 08 days (excluding departure date) 80% of the package cost 07 - 0 days / No Show 100% of the package cost

