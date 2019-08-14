Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the written exam for the 63rd Combined Mains (Written) Competitive examination on August 13th. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to see if they have cleared the examination.

A total of 924 candidates have cleared the written examination round of the recruitment. Now, these candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round, details of which will be available in the near future.

Candidates can access the BPSC 63rd CCS Main exam result in this direct link.

A total of 4,257 candidates had cleared the preliminary examination for this recruitment drive and were eligible to appear for the Main examination. In the preliminary examination more than 90 thousand candidates had appeared.

Here is how to check the BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Exam Prelims result: