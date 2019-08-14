West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the call letter for the interview round for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constables today, August 14th. All the candidates who have cleared the final written exam round for the recruitment can download the call letter or admit card from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police had declared the result for the final written examination on August 8th and had informed that the call letter for the interview round will be available from today. The Board will also send SMS alert intimating the date and venue of Interview to the shortlisted candidates to their registered mobile number.

Candidates can access the WB Police Constable Interview call letter from this direct link.

The West Bengal Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5,702 constable vacancies for which the preliminary examination was conducted on September 23rd and the result for which was declared on February 8th, 2019.

The notification for the 2018 Constable recruitment was issued on March 26th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from April 1st, 2018 to April 30th, 2018, and for offline application the last day was May 2nd, 2018.

How to download WB Police Interview round call letter: