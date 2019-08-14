Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) now allows users to book up to 12 tickets a month if they get themselves verified through their Aadhaar number along with at least one passenger also being verified through Aadhaar. No Aadhaar verification required for booking up to 6 tickets in a month, as earlier.

Here’s how you can avail the facility of booking more than six and up to 12 tickets in a month:

IRCTC Registered User should be Aadhaar verified using the ‘Aadhaar KYC’ option in ‘My Profile’

The user’s Aadhaar will be verified by sending an OTP on the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar number. On successful submission of OTP, user will become Aadhaar verified.

At least one (1) passenger on the ticket being booked, beyond 6 tickets in a month, should also be Aadhaar verified

Users are required to verify the probable passengers through their respective Aadhaar number and store the verified passengers in passenger master list. This should be done before starting the ticket booking process, beyond 6 tickets in a month.

User can add Aadhaar verified passenger from master list at the time of booking to book additional tickets upto 12 tickets in a month

Step 1: How to verify Aadhaar number

Login using your IRCTC user ID and password on www.irctc.co.in.

Click on the ‘Aadhaar KYC’ link under ‘My Profile’ in the menu.

Enter Your Aadhaar Number and click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. OTP will be sent by the Aadhaar System (UIDAI) on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Please keep your Aadhaar registered mobile number ready

Enter the OTP and click on verify

Click on ‘Submit’ to verify KYC details

After submission, your user is Aadhaar verified

Step 2: Add a passenger with verified Aadhaar number

Click on the ‘Master List’ link under ‘My Profile’ in the menu.

While adding new passengers in the Master List, provide correct and complete details i.e. Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Aadhaar number as mentioned in the Aadhaar Card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to add and verify Aadhaar details.

Passengers will be added in the Master List with verification status as ‘Pending’. No OTP will be sent in case of passenger Aadhaar verification.

To check the verification status of Aadhaar details, please click on ‘Click here to check pending Aadhaar verification status’ option provided

Verification status of passengers who have been verified with their Aadhaar details successfully will be ‘Verified’ and for failed verification status be ‘Not Verified’

Passengers already available in the Master list without Aadhaar verification can also be verified by using the ‘Edit’ option and submitting complete details including Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Select Aadhaar verified passengers during ticket booking