Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will release the KMAT 2019 result on August 20th, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2019 can check the result, once declared, at the official website, kmatindia.com.

The KMAT 2019 result was originally scheduled to be released on August 15th; however, now the website states that the result is coming out on August 20th.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka, and was held in more than 10 cities all across the country and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT 2019 exam was conducted on August 4th. The online registration process for the KMAT 2019 started on May 25th and the last day to register was July 24th.

The counselling schedule process will be released soon after. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates.

How to download KMAT 2019 admit card: