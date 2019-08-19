Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the process of releasing exam venue and date details of all the candidates who are eligible to appear for the 2nd stage CBT for the recruitment of 2019 JE or Junior Engineering. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can check the RRB regional websites to check the details.

Currently, the details of candidates scheduled to be appear on August 28th and August 29th is available. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28th to September 1st and the details of remaining candidates is expected to be released within the next few days. The admit card for the exam will be released four days prior to the exam.

Candidates can access the 2019 RRB JE 2nd stage exam and centre details in this direct link. One has to click on the relevant region and enter the log-in details to access the relevant information.

The 2nd stage JE recruitment exam will of 120-minute duration in which candidates have to attempt 150 MCQ questions as per the syllabus published in the CEN.No:03/2018 in websites of RRBs on 29-12-2018 at Para13. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd for every wrong answer.

RRB had declared the 2019 JE recruitment 1st stage CBT exam results on August 13th, 2019. The RRB had announced the 13,487 JE vacancies along with JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions in January 2019 and the first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019.