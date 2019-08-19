Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination in the month of June and result for the same is scheduled to be declared on August 20th which is tomorrow. The result announcement date was confirmed by the commission after conducting re-exam for some candidates was held on June 19. All the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result, once declared, on SSC official website - ssc.nic.in.

Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered to participate in the exam; however, just 8.35 lakh participated in the exam, which means the percentage of attendance was just 32.27%. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted from June 4th to June 13th. However, some centres experienced technical issues and re-exam for the affected students was conducted on June 19th, 2019.

Further the tentative answer keys for CGL Tier I examination and response sheet were released on June 26th, 2019. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections the answers on the answer keys by June 30th, 2019.

The candidates who clear the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II which is scheduled to be held from September 11th to September 13th, 2019. Tier I and Tier II of the SSC CGL 2018 exam are computer-based tests, while Tier III is a descriptive paper and will be conducted in pen and paper mode, and Tier IV will consist of a computer proficiency test/skill test/document verification.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.