As expected, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination result on August 20th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check if they have cleared the Tier I level at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result notification stated that the a total of 174,136 candidates have cleared the Tier I examination and now they are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage. Of the total qualified candidates, 15,162 candidates will appear for the Paper-I, Paper-IIand Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts)) in Tier II, 8,578 for Paper-I and Paper III (Statistics), and 1,50,396 candidates for Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates can access the CGL 2018 Tier I result in this direct links for List I, List II, and List III.

The notification informed, “The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018is tentatively scheduled to be held from 11.09.2019 to 13.09.2019. The Admission Certificate of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.”

Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered to participate in the exam; however, just 8.35 lakh participated in the exam, which means the percentage of attendance was just 32.27%. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted from June 4th to June 13th. However, some centres experienced technical issues and re-exam for the affected students was conducted on June 19th, 2019.

How to check SSC CGL 2018 Tier I result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page and click on the ‘CGL’ tab.

Click on the links under the ‘Result’ column against the relevant result. The PDF will contain the roll number of all the successful candidates.



SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.