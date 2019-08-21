Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced the result for TNTET 2019 Paper I examination on August 20th. Candidates who had appeared for the examination for Teachers Eligibility Test can check the result at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTRB had conducted the TNTET 2019 examination on June 8th for Paper I and June 9th for Paper II and the ttentative answer keys were published on July 9th, 2019. The Board informed that 1,62,314 appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check the TNTET Paper I result in this direct link. The final answer keys can be accessed in this link.

The application process for 2019 TNTET started from March 15th and the last day to apply initially was April 5th, 2019, but was later extended to April 15th. TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The result for the Paper II examination is expected to be out in the near future.

Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class Vi and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

How to check 2019 TNTET Paper I result: