Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has finally released the KMAT 2019 result today, August 21st, 2019, a few minutes ago. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2019 can check the result and download the score cards from the official website, kmatindia.com.

The result was expected to be released at 4 pm on August 20th and was later postponed to be released at 6.00 pm. However, the result was declared today at around 11.00 am. This is after the result declaration was postponed from August 15th to August 20th.

Candidates can access the 2019 KMAT result and score card from this direct link.

KPPGCA is now expected to release the counselling schedule as well. Candidates are suggeted to keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates, alternatively updates can be accessed from our website’s Announcement section.

The entrance exam was conducted for admissions to 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka, and was held in more than 10 cities all across the country and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT 2019 exam was conducted on August 4th. The online registration process for the KMAT 2019 started on May 25th and the last day to register was July 24th.

How to check KMAT 2019 result: