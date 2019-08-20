Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will release the KMAT 2019 result today on August 20th, 2019. The official website of the KMAT currently displays a ticker which reads, ‘ results will be announced at 4 pm’. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2019 can check the result, once declared, at the official website, kmatindia.com.

The KMAT 2019 result was originally scheduled to be released on August 15th; however, it was postponed to August 20th. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the KMAT website around the result declaration timing.

The entrance exam was conducted for admissions to 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka, and was held in more than 10 cities all across the country and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT 2019 exam was conducted on August 4th. The online registration process for the KMAT 2019 started on May 25th and the last day to register was July 24th.

Soon after the result declaration, KMAT is expected to released the counselling schedule as well. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates, alternatively updates can be accessed from our website’s Announcement section.

How to check KMAT 2019 result: