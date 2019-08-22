UPSSSC releases admit card for Sugarcane Supervisor recruitment exam at upsssc.gov.in
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31st and now the admit card has been issued for the same.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the 2016-2018 Sugarcane Supervisor examination on August 21st.
Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The Commission had released a notice in early August stating that the exam for the Sugarcane Supervisor recruitment will be conducted on August 31st from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm.
The recruitment process is going on for 437 Sugarcane Supervisor vacancies.
How to download UPSSSC Sugarcane Supervisor exam admit card:
- Visit the UPSSSC official website.
- Under the ‘News and Alert’ section, click on the link to download the admit card for Sugarcane Supervisor exam.
- Enter the relevant details and click ‘Download Admit Card’ button.
- The admit card can be accessed and should be printed out.