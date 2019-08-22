Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notification regarding the 2018 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment Typing and Skill Test round.

The exam will be conducted from September 3rd to September 6th, 2019 and the admit card for the same can be downloaded from August 26th, 2019 from 2.00 pm.

The notification has detailed instructions that the candidates need to followed during the examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the RSMSSB’s official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or from the Rajasthan’s SSO website by using the log-in information.

The notification can be accessed in the official website or RSMSSB or on this direct link.

The RSMSSB, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant. A total number of 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 position of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.

RSMSSB had conducted the written examination for the Lower Division Clerk 2018 recruitment on August 12th, 2018 and the result was declared on March 7th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released in April 2018 and the application process went on until May 10th of 2018.