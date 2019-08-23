The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) Intermediate exam result is expected to be declared today, August 23rd, according to reports. The results will be released in the evening hours at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, and all candidates can access the result with their log-in information once it is released.

ICAI had conducted the examination for the CPT, Foundation, Intermediate and Final (Old and New courses) in the month of May. The result of the remaining examinations have already been declared and only the Intermediate examination is remaining. Along with the result, the merit list for the exam is also expected to be released which will have names of top 50 students.

ICAI conducted the CA courses exams from May 27th to June 11th, 2019. The admit card for the examinations was released on May 6th while the exam postponement was announced earlier in March itself.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate May 2019 result:

Visit the ICAI CA Examination website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab. Once the result is declared, the link to check the Intermediate result will get activated. Click on it. Enter the log-in information. The result can be accessed on the page.



ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July. However, due the postponed schedule the result is being declared now in the month of August.