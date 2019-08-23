Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MHBSHSE) will be declaring the 2019 12th or HSC class supplementary exam result today, August 23rd, 1.00 pm, according to Indian Express. The result will be available at the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Students will be able to check results at these official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board had declared the Main exam result for the HSC students on May 28th, 2019. The pass percentage this year was to 85.88% which was down from 2018 pass percentage of 92.3% in 2018. Girls had performed better than boys with a percentage of 90.25% and boys just about managed 82.4%.

Konkan region topped the region charts with 93.3% students from the district clearing the exam. Nagpur was the worst with only 82.81% of students passing the exam.

How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC supplementary result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2018 12th supplementary result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

Around 14.19 lakh students had registered for the main examination conducted in the month of February-March, out of which 8.42 lakh boys and 6.48 are girls, For the supplementary exam, around 1,28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in the month of July 2019.