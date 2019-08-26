Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released recruitment notification for 12 vacancies for various positions. Candidates can access the notification at the official website, upsc.gov.in, and apply for the same at the UPSC’s application website, upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for five different positions, details of which are as follows:

One Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of AYUSH.

One Assistant Director, Central Poultry Development Organisation, Bhubaneswar, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Four Livestock Officer, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Five Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

One Deputy Fire Adviser, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Department of Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs

The application process can be processed at the UPSC’s application website by clicking on the application link against the relevant position. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is September 12th, 2019.

The notification for the recruitment can be accessed at UPSC’s official website under ‘What’s New’ section or on this direct link. The notification has details on qualification. eligibility, reservation policy, selection process,